Algeria: Roadmap Defining Main Lines of National Export Strategy

Algiers — Minister of Trade Saïd Djellab said Tuesday that 2019 "will be the year of non-hydrocarbon exports promotion, mainly through a roadmap defining the main lines of the national export strategy.

In an opening address at a national meeting under the slogan "Making Exports Successful to Diversify Resources," the minister said "feedbacks from the trade events organized, by the ministry of Trade, in many countries to show the quality of Algerian agricultural and agri-food produce as well as the products of manufacturing, electronic and household appliance industries.

The feedbacks "have reinforced our conviction that 2019 will be the year of non-hydrocarbon exports promotion."

"The issue will be at the centre of economic meeting that will be an opportunity for an effective sectorial consultation and cooperation with the different partners."

The minister said the economic missions of the various Algerian embassies abroad will provide a considerable support for the promotion of exports and opening access to foreign markets as outlined in the strategy on fruitful diversification of economic partners at both African and international levels.

In addition, a free trade area was approved at the African Union Heads of State Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, last March.