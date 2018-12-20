Nigeria: Post-Merger - Access to Raise N75 Billion Tier II Capital

Lagos — Access Bank is to raise N75 billion tier 2 capital to strengthen its capital base post-merger with Diamond Bank.

The Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, disclosed this, yesterday, while fielding questions on the capital adequacy of the bank to accommodate the merger.

Wigwe said: "We have enough fund to consummate this transaction without doing a right issue, but we want to be even more positioned to offer greater services post-merger."

He said they were preparing to call an extra ordinary meeting of the shareholders to finalise the N250 million dollars issue, which translates to N75 billion.

He also assured that the merger between Access Bank and Diamond Bank would not lead to job losses.

Wigwe made the clarification at a joint press briefing by both banks at the head office of the Access Bank in Lagos.

He said: "It will be inappropriate to compare what happened in the time of Intercontinental Bank and Diamond Bank. Intercontinental was managed by the CBN.

"What we are seeing is a combination of our talent pool because the compelling proposition is Diamond Bank's strong retail proposition and unparalleled digital footprint."

He also said under the new arrangement, Diamond's retail structure and its management would move into Access Bank

"It is not a function of asking people to go. We will re-skill and ensure we are offering uniform services across board," Wigwe added.

He assured that the bank would continue in its culture of paying interim and final dividend as has been the practice of Access Bank over the years.

Diamond Bank Managing Director, Uzoma Dozie, in his remarks said: "We are doing this to create value for our shareholders. For those of us who don't have a role in the new structure, will become ambassador and shareholders."

He said nothing went wrong with Diamond Bank, "we choose our destiny, we are moving from a super market to a hyper-market to maximise value for our shareholder over time."

The MD disclosed that they have sent their notification to alll the regulatory bodies and have obtained a no objection letter from the CBN.

The transaction is expected to be concluded by June 2019.