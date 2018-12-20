South Africa: From the Inside - An Insult to the Office of Public Protector

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Right: Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.

opinion

For a constitutional democracy, that (in theory) prides itself on freedom of speech and robust debate, the Public Protector Act is a curious thing. Section 9 of the Act says: "No person shall insult the Public Protector". But what if the greatest insult to the constitutionally enshrined Office of the Public Protector was the conduct of the person holding that office?

And what is the legal definition of an insult anyway? The "definitions section" of the Act doesn't help, because it does not define "insult". It's a serious omission because journalists, analysts and the rest of us need clear guidance about what we can say (within the ambit of the law) about reports produced by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

It would probably be considered insulting to describe someone as ignorant of the law, impervious to logic and agenda-driven.

But if one were to describe a report in this way, would it be considered an insult to the writer? Even if the writer of the report is not the author of its content? And would an analytical demolition of a deeply flawed finding be considered insulting even if it were factual, objective and truthful?

