Rwanda: Triathlon Body Awards All Teams in Weekend Contest

The national triathlon federation (RTF) president, Alexis Mbaraga, has applauded all the teams that participated in Sunday's Kigali Duathlon Competition at Kigali Conventional Centre.

Over 40 participants took part. The clubs included Rwamagana triathlon club, Rubavu, Karongi, Huye, Kigali, and Goma (DR Congo).

However, the competition did not end as planned due to traffic disruptions.

"Let me take this opportunity to thank the participants, sponsors, and fans for turning up during the competition, despite the disruptions. This is the reason why we have decided to reward all teams equally since the competition did not come to an end as planned," the former volleyball national team player said.

"A decision was made by the race technical committee that since some of the athletes did not finish the race while others were stopped at some routes, it was only fair to award everyone," he said.

The event marked the climax of the national calendar.

Multisport female athlete Hanani Uwineza dominated Sunday's female competition when she led from the start in the five-kilometre laps of leg plus the 30 kilometres of bicycle racing and the last 5 kilometres of running.

Rwanda will host the Africa Duathlon Competition in September next year, while in February the local triathlon body will receive an assortment of equipment, including bicycles, from the International Triathlon Union.

Duathlon is a multiple-stage sport that involves two continuous disciplines.

The 2018 Kigali Duathlon Competition event was sponsored by Bralirwa-Coca-Cola, Soras and City of Kigali.