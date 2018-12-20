Rwanda: Youth Urged to Uphold Good Pan-African Values

Young members of the Rwandan chapter of Pan-African Movement have been urged to uphold good values as the basis to bring sustainable transformation to Rwanda and Africa in general.

This is one of key messages delivered on Sunday evening by various panelists consisting of elders.

The panelists included Senator Tito Rutaremara, Amb. Denis Polisi, Amb. Joseph Nsengimana, and legendary songstress Mariya Yohana.

They echoed the message while addressing over 100 youths from high schools and tertiary institutions, and graduates, among others, who gathered in Kigali for an event organised by the Pan-African youth commission of the Rwandan chapter.

Themed; "Pan African Youth Handshake", the event aimed to give young Pan-Africanists an opportunity to create networks and interact with their elders to mentor and guide them on how to make a difference on the continent.

In his remarks, Rutaremara told the youth that the country and continent has high expectations in its youth.

Rutaremara advised them to be proud of the Rwandan cultural values, which he said are very critical in building a national identity among the next generation of leaders.

Shyaka Mike Nyarwaya, the commissioner of youth in Pan African Movement, Rwanda Chapter, said the expectations that the country and continent have for the youth will only be achieved if elders make enough time to mentor the young generation, especially on culture and how it can be preserved.

"The youth are known as the future drivers of the continent. All that comes from one's identity and how they observe their culture, which we can only acquire through mentorship from our elders," he said.

He added that such interactions will help the youth in the journey to rebuild the country and continent.