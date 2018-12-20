Ethiopia, Sudan Agree to Elevate Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Sudan have agreed to enhance their cooperation in various fields particularly in activating the existing joint committees between the two countries at all levels.

Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonnen on Wednesday met with President Omar Hassen al-Bashir in Khartoum, who is currently in Sudan to pay a state visit.

Matters of mutual cooperation in various sectors came under discussion in a meeting between Sudanese President Omer Al-Bashir and Deputy PM Demeke Mekonnen.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to heighten bilateral relations and set up joint committees to implement the accords in view of supporting cooperation between the two countries in various fields including addressing border issues.

Speaking after the meeting, Deputy Premier Demeke said the tow sides conferred openly on how to enhance the existing bilateral relations.

As part of the ongoing sweeping reform in Ethiopia, Demeke indicated that the government sought cooperation of neighboring countries to strengthen bilateral relations. His visit to Sudan is also focusing to promote the reform agenda, he pointed out.

They also discussed to promote joint development projects on the borders between the two countries and resolving sporadic clashes around the borders.

In a press statement following the meeting, Sudanese Foreign Minister, Dr. Dardari Mohamed Ahmed said that the meeting focused on the need to enhance cooperation ranging from bilateral to regional issues of common concerns.

Sudanese President Omer Al-Bashir reaffirmed his commitment to the ongoing sweeping reform in Ethiopia on the top of heightening bilateral and regional cooperation, he said.

The two sides have stressed the need to resolving Ethio-Sudan border issues through the joint technical committees between the two countries.

The joint Sudanese-Ethiopian High Committee announced in December 2013 that it reached an agreement to end disputes between farmers from two sides of the border over the ownership of agricultural land.

The existing borders between Sudan and Ethiopia were drawn by the British and Italian colonizers in 1908.

Sudanese President Omer Hassan Al-Bashir also extends his intense sorrow over the death of former president Girma Woldegiorgis.