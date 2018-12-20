Liberia: President Weah Extols UN's Continuous Support to Liberia

President George Weah has praised the United Nations (UN) for its continuous support to Liberia over the years, an Executive Mansion has said.

Weah said the United Nations, through its development partners, has done so much in sustaining Liberia's peace, democracy and infrastructure development.

The President said his government is grateful for the UN's critical and timely interventions aimed at propelling the country's development.

According to the release, President Weah made the remarks Tuesday, December 18, when he received the Letters of Accreditation from UN Secretary General extending the tenure of Ambassador Yacoub El Hillo as Assistant Secretary General.

President Weah particularly referenced the UN's role in ending Liberia's civil war, including carrying out a successful disarmament process.

He said that his government was delighted to receive the Letters of Accreditation at the time Liberia is turning a new page of development to improve the lives of the common people.

President Weah told the UN official that his government would exert all efforts to improve the living condition of Liberians, particularly the agricultural sector.

"If you see what has been invested in agriculture, there is no need for this country to be looking around for food to feed its people," the President said.

In a brief response, Amb. El Hillo thanked President Weah for his government's development agenda.

He committed the United Nations to working with the government to actualize the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

Amb. El Hillo said it was important for all Liberians to work collectively towards implementing the national development agenda, adding, "Liberia's improvement should not be left with national government alone, but must involve all Liberians."