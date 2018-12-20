Nigeria: Dissolution of Ogun APC Exco a Nullity, State Chapter Insists

Abeokuta — Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday dismissed its dissolution by the party's National Working Committee (NWC), saying it was an exercise in futility.

In a statement in Abeokuta, its executive insisted that it was still in office and would continue to carry out its legal duties in line with the party's constitution.

It argued that the dissolution was premature, as the matter was already before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Jude Okeke.

The state chapter had gone to court to seek protection against attempts by the NWC to undermine it and abridge its tenure in any form.

The statement, issued by the party's state Chairman, Derin Adebiyi, indicated that the Ogun APC views its purported dissolution as a brazen disregard for the judiciary and the Nigerian constitution, hence the flagrant abuse of power by the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC.

"The action is patently illegal; it is an assault on the APC constitution and outside the bounds of acceptable standards in the conduct of party affairs globally.

"It was such acts of impunity that led us to seek legal protection for a four-year mandate freely given to us by the overwhelming majority of party members in Ogun State in May 2018.

"There is no iota of truth in the anti-party activities allegation against us, as we remain committed to the ideals of the APC," Adebiyi said.

Meanwhile, to ensure peaceful and hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Ogun State Police command said it had put in place adequate security arrangements.

A statement issued by its spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta, noted that the command was not oblivious of the fact that several religious denominations have their international headquarters in the state.

"This means that the state will witness influx of people from different parts of the world for one religious activity or the other.

"In view of this, policemen have been strategically deployed by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu across the state with a clear mandate of ensuring crime free Christmas and New Year celebrations," the statement reads.