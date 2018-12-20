Nigeria: 7.93million Out-of-School Girls - Youmax to Nominate Girl-Child Education Ambassador

To curtail Nigeria's out-of-school children crisis which has risen from 10.5million to 13.2 million; with girls constituting 7.93 million (60 per cent) of that population, YouMax Dubai, an international charity-based youth development organisation, has concluded plans to nominate a girl-child education ambassador early 2019 in Nigeria.

According to Abraham Boakye, President, YouMax Dubai, the ambassador will be saddled with the task of visiting rural communities across the country and sensitizing families and traditional rulers on the benefits of girl-child education.

Speaking at a recent media briefing in Lagos, he said: "Women have been for too long denied a lot of opportunities. The deceitful maxim about a woman's place being in the kitchen no longer holds water. Hence, we have come out with a system through which we will nominate a girl-child who will be the face of our girl-child education project. As our girl-child education ambassador, she will be sponsored to visit rural and remote places where she will sensitize people on the need for girls to be educated.

"This project is dear to us because if girls are sent to school, early marriage will be eradicated; Vesico Vaginal Fistula, VVF, will be greatly reduced; girls will be opportune to have a good source of income and be able to support their families; and overall, they will be able to contribute to the society at large. We are partnering the Youth Innovation for Culture and Global Partnership, YICGP, on this project."

Adding that the project will kick-off in February 2019, Boakye said the nominated ambassador will have attached to her office a car, driver and a coach.

"In partnership with YICGP also, YouMax is embarking massively on youth empowerment through entrepreneurship. In less than three months since we began operation in Nigeria, we have affected the lives of about 100 Nigerians through our charity-based multilevel marketing system," Boakye added.

In his remark, the International Presenter, YouMax Dubai, Henry Onyekwere, noted that the organisation's charity work covers a wide range of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, including eradication of poverty, elimination of hunger, education of girls, reduction of inequalities and partnering other organisations for realisation of the SDGs.