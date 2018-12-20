20 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze At Pinetown Warehouse

A warehouse was on fire at New Germany Industrial Park in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Thursday, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said Escom Road and Chelsea Avenue had been closed to traffic to allow emergency personnel and their vehicles to access the area.

It was not yet known what caused the fire, Jamieson said.

"At this stage, there are no injuries reported, however, Rescue Care paramedics were on standby with advanced life support, should anyone sustain any injuries," he said.

He advised all motorists to avoid the area as more firefighters were on their way to assist.

"The Durban fire department is working to tackle the blaze. Multiple fire tenders are already in attendance, but more are on their way," he said.

