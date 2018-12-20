Africa: Museveni Tells Miss World Africa Abenakyo to Stop Wearing Indian Hair

Photo: Twitter

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday had not-so flattering words for the newly-crowned Miss World Africa Quiin Abenakyo after hosting her at State House, Entebbe.

Ms Abenakyo has just returned home from Sanya, in China where she came close to winning the Miss World title in China, finishing third in the popular vote.

President Museveni took to social media just hours after meeting Abenakyo and wondered why such a tall, beautiful, Musoga girl was wearing Indian hair.

"Abenakyo is indeed a tall, beautiful Musoga girl. My only concern is that she was wearing Indian hair. I have encouraged her to keep her natural, African hair. We must show African beauty in its natural form," tweeted Museveni.

Abenakyo, who was crowned Miss Uganda 2018/19 in August, rose to global fame when she won the continental crown in the Miss World 2018 contest.

She also became the first Miss Uganda to make it to the top five finalists in the Miss World contest.

Vanessa Ponce of Mexico was crowned Miss World 2018.

Some Ugandans were not happy and responded.

M7 Sir! From a soldier to a Famer now your an advisor of hair hahaha.. Oh well, your funny yes. Ok now free Ugandans to do their hair as they please

-- Joel Johns (@Mfalme_JJ) December 19, 2018

I wish u know how this young lady troubled to reach China where she represented our country without ur government's single coin. Why do u always brag on seeds u didnt saw? The same happened to Kiprotich, he had to strain to get airticket to London, on his return, it was u again.

-- Bashir Khamis (@Bashirkhamis) December 19, 2018

The girl - is fine she can wear indian hair if she wants its her head isnt it, doesnt take away her beauty

-- Cazawaty (@cazawaty) December 20, 2018

Eeeeh muzeee , how did u know she was putting on Indian Hair?

-- Rodrick E Nyang'oro (@renyangoro) December 19, 2018

While others agreed with Museveni.

My concern too Mr president would be the so many local engineers who are loosing there jobs to Chinese and Japanese natives. It's not being patriotic and creating African beauty mr

-- Tebuseeke Fredrick (@TefreckHandsome) December 19, 2018

On this Mr President, I, all the way from Tanzania 🇹🇿 I second you! Great point there. They may not like it, but you have said it the way it is!

-- Babantu (@jaxonluka) December 19, 2018

I agree with you mr. president on that, she needs to keep her natural hair to depict the real African beauty. After all she's already a winner.

-- josh (@joshua01ivan) December 19, 2018

Indian or brazilian. I support you Mr. President .l😂😂😂

-- 🄾🅆🄸🅃🅄 (@Owitu_sr) December 19, 2018