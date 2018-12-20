South Africa: Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, Another Critical

Photo: ER24/Twitter

Road accident scene which left two killed and ten injured after a head-on collision.

Kroonvaal — A woman was killed and a man critically injured this afternoon when a light motor vehicle collided head-on with another on the N1 Highway near the Kroonvaal Toll Plaza.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the Free State EMS already in attendance.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a woman lying trapped inside one of the light motor vehicles. Assessment showed that the woman had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.

A second patient, a man, was found being treated by the Free State EMS for his numerous injuries. The man was provided with advanced life support interventions before he was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a private hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.