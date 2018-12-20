South Africa: Drugs and Ammunition Removed From the Streets of Mitchells Plain and Vredenburg

press release

On Tuesday 2018-12-18 at about 17:00, members of Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit conducted crime prevention duties. They received information about drugs being sold at a premises in Simonsberg Street, Tafelsig. While searching the premises police found 53 small packets of Tik, 10 big packets of Tik, 29 whole Mandrax tablets and 11 half Mandrax tablets as well as 22 dagga cigarettes. Members arrested a 32 year old male.

The suspect faces a charge of dealing in drugs and is expected to appear in court on 20 December 2018.

On Tuesday 2018-12-18 at about 22:30 members of Mitchells Plain police were busy with crime prevention duties when they received information of drugs being kept at a premises in Marble Close, Rocklands, Mitchells Plain. While searching the premises members found various packages of dagga with a combined weight of 14 000 grams hidden in a cupboard.

Police arrested a 30 year old male on a charge of possession of dagga. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday, 20 December 2018.

On Tuesday 2018-12-18 at 22:00 Lentegeur police were busy with crime prevention duties in Hercules Road, Woodlands, Mitchells Plain. They searched a house and found a white box buried in the back yard. The box contained twenty eight (28) 9mm rounds of ammunition. Members arrested a 44 year old male. The suspect faces a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition. He is expected to appear in court soonest.

In an unrelated matter, on 2018-12-18 a search warrant was executed at a premises in Boom Street, Louwville, Vredenburg. On searching the premises members seized 75 mandrax tablets and nine units of tik with an estimated street value of R10 800.

A 47 year old suspect, appeared in court yesterday, Wednesday, 2018-12-19.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen KE Jula said police are working around the clock to prevent and combat crime. He commended the community who furnish the police with information on crime in their areas. "We need our communities to support us and to take a stand against crime by reporting any illegal activities" he says.