South Africa: Two Killed, Ten Injured in Head-On Collision

Road accident scene which left two killed and ten injured after a head-on collision.

Bulwer — Two people have been killed, including a child, and ten others injured this morning following a head-on collision following a head-on collision between a bakkie and light motor vehicle on the R617 in Bulwer, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 10h20 to find the bakkie on its side while the light motor vehicle was found upright next to the bakkie. Several people were found lying scattered around the scene.

Upon closer inspect ion, paramedics found a man lying trapped inside the driver's seat of the light motor vehicle while a girl, believed to have been two-years-old, was found lying on the road side. Both patients had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the male patient and he was declared dead. The young girl was treated and provided with CPR and advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned and the girl was declared dead a short time later.

Ten other patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated and thereafter transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.