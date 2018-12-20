Tanzania: Bongo Star Search Heads to Grand Finale

ABOUT ten artistes are ready to battle it up for the 9th season finals of the 2018 Bongo Star Search (BSS) to be held at Club Next Door in Masaki, Dar es Salaam this Sunday.

BSS was restored this year after almost three years of absence hence music fraternity across the country are keen to find out who is going to win this year's diadem.

The ultimate winner this time around would succeed Kayumba Juma, who last won the contest in 2015 during another hot finals held in the city.

Addressing members of the media here yesterday, Benchmark Productions Managing Director Rita Paulsen said the overall winner of the competition will pocket 50m/- of which 20m/- would be provided by their sponsors Boom Pesa.

"The remaining 30m/-will be directed towards the Switch Studio record label from where the grand winner would do his/her recordings for one year as a starting point of his/ her music journey," she said.

She added: "This year, we have decided to invest more in improving on the career itself of the winner so that he/she does not go off the line unlike previously whereby we used to hand in all the cash prize money on the same day."

According to her, on the final day, the triumphant would be given 5m/- cash prize while the rest would be channeled towards boosting music path of the lucky winner.

Moreover, Paulsen urged music fans to stay glued to their Television sets on Sunday to follow the entire show through Star Times Swahili channel from 9pm.

On her side, Diana Chacha from Boom Pesa said they are well prepared to transform this year's BSS winner into a real star.

"We will work closely with the winner by among other things installing billboards in different parts of the country bearing his/her face as one way to enable that person to be popular across the country," she said.

BSS has created a successful path for many Bongo Flavor artistes in the country who are doing well in the music industry both locally and internationally including among them; Banana Zorro, Peter Msechu and Baraka the Prince.