Angola: Musician Konde to Release New Album

Luanda — The Angolan musician Konde is to release a new album on December 23 entitled "Te amo e não nego", six years after his last work.

Speaking to ANGOP on Wednesday, the singer said the album is made of more danceable tunes and has participations of several African and European musicians.

Produced in Angola and Portugal, the album is the result of various dancing trends the singer explores, which has characterized the previous songs of the musician, where love is a remarkable trademark.

The singer has already released two albums in the market.