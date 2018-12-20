20 December 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Musician Konde to Release New Album

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan musician Konde is to release a new album on December 23 entitled "Te amo e não nego", six years after his last work.

Speaking to ANGOP on Wednesday, the singer said the album is made of more danceable tunes and has participations of several African and European musicians.

Produced in Angola and Portugal, the album is the result of various dancing trends the singer explores, which has characterized the previous songs of the musician, where love is a remarkable trademark.

The singer has already released two albums in the market.

Angola

IMF, Angola Agreement to Speed Up Economic Reforms - Minister

The agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will make the ongoing reform process in Angola more credible,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.