Nigeria: Educationist Emphasises Benefits of Teachers' Welfare, Development

School Administrator, Mater Dei Schools, Satellite Town, Lagos, Mrs. Florence Okorji, has urged school owners and managers to prioritise teachers' welfare and development, owing to its immense benefits to human and national advancement.

She said this during the 10th anniversary dinner with parents, teachers and friends of the school, held recently in Lagos.

Okorji who used the occasion to celebrate and reward teaching and non-teaching staff of the school for their dedication to their respective duties, remarked that teachers' welfare and continuous self-development are paramount to the school.

Assuring parents that the school would continue to follow new trends in the sector, as well as explore new areas of learning, she restated that no matter how fantastic a school's vision and mission are it still needs quality teacher to carefully deliver its mandates.

The school which formally commenced academic activities in September, 2008, Okorji stated will not relent in its commitment to passionately provide quality education and inculcate moral values in its pupils.

Highlighting that producing balanced individuals is utmost in their training agenda, she said, "Our focus is on training and producing individuals who are balanced and critical in reasoning, children that can stand shoulder to shoulder with the peers across the globe and prove their worth. But then we are aware of the role of teachers in all of this, which is why our teachers are trained to recognise the talents and abilities of each pupils, and help them to hone it. We run an inclusive curriculum that also takes care of children with special needs."

However, as the school moves to the next phase of its academic and social plans, Okorji said the quality of service delivery will be sustained and new areas will be explored to boost teaching and learning.

The educationist, who paid a glowing tribute to her teachers, attributed the tremendous success of the school to their dedication to duties.

The exceptional workers were honoured with long service award. They were presented with plaques and refrigerators, among other items.

In his response, one of the oldest teachers in the school, Mr. Tolani Agunbiade, remarked that staff capacities through continuous professional development and exposure; strong teacher motivation; visionary leadership and world class facilities to cater for extracurricular activities of pupils; are crucial in every school that wants to stand the test of time.