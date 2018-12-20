Kenya: 'Jakadala' STI Is Non-Existent, Findings By Health Officials Reveal

Medics in Migori say claims of an emergence of a new Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) in the area is a hoax.

Health teams dispatched to the eight sub-counties to investigate the reports of the disease nicknamed 'Jakadala' found out that there was no such STI in all the public and private health facilities.

"The assurance from our surveillance teams is encouraging. We do not have 'Jakadala' in Migori. The finding should now put to rest rumours that had caused panic among the residents," said Dr Iscar Oluoch, the county Health Department executive.

GRAPHIC IMAGES

Rumours have been circulating online that the said disease had killed several victims within a week of infection, although no reports have been made to back up these claims.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with graphic video clips and pictures of alleged victims of the STI.

"Visitors to Migori county should not get scared because the place is safe," said Dr Oluoch.

SEXUAL PROMISCUITY

However, Dr Oluoch was quick to warn the public against engaging in sexual promiscuity.

"But we should not engage in reckless sexual activities, especially during the festive season. We have plenty of condoms in our facilities for safe sex," she said.

She also said that the lone case of penile cancer at the Migori County Refferal Hospital had been referred to Eldoret for specialised treatment.