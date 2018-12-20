Liberia: Up, LP Members Defect to CDC

Opposition politicians who crossed over to the CDC on Dec. 19, including (front row, from right) Henry Fahnbulleh, Emmanuel Munyeneh and Alphonso Socrates Nimene.

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, six members of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) and opposition Liberty Party (LP) defected to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and pledged their commitment to the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development under President George Weah.

Of the six persons, Cllr. Sagbeh is the only LP partisan, who transitioned to the ruling party, while the remaining five were members of former ruling Unity Party.

The partisans, included P. Emmanuel Munyeneh, Alphonso Socrates Nimene, H. Sneh Johnson, Cllr. George D. W. Sagbeh, and Henry Fahnbulleh, the former Unity Party Representative for Montserrado County Electoral District #4.

During yesterday's ceremony at the CDC headquarters in Congo Town, Mr. Fahnbulleh said he was delighted to move to the ruling party, indicating that he owes no one an apology for joining the Coalition for Democratic Change.

"I want to pledge my sincere commitment to President George Weah and officials of the CDC, including all partisans toward achieving the Pro-poor agenda for Prosperity and Development," Fahnbulleh declared.

He added, "President Weah is a very kind man, and I am humbled today to declare my support to the agenda he has crafted," Mr. Fahnbulleh said.

Mr. Fahnbulleh said he will retire politically at the CDC, "because it is the best place to be to contribute to the country's development."

Mr. Fahnbulleh said he was delighted when President George Weah visited him at his residence; an opportunity, which he said he never witnessed from the former ruling party executive over the years he spent with the party.

"I did not one day see former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf or the former Vice Presodent Joseph N. Boakai come to visit me at my residence. And so, President Weah is a gift to humanity, and this is why I have no regret for supporting him in the 2014 senatorial election," Mr. Fahnbulleh said.

Yesterday's ceremony brought together government officials, lawmakers and partisans of the CDC, including Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah; National Port Authority Managing Director Bill Twehway; Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Williametta Piso Saydee Tarr; as well as the Mayor of Monrovia and CDC Youth league chair, Jefferson T. Koijee.

Others included Montserrado County Representatives Thomas Fallah (District #5), Acrous Moses Gray (District #8) and Solomon George (District #7).

CDC Chairman Mulbah Morlu lauded the new partisans for joining the ruling party, saying, "you have demonstrated your support, and will live to see the 12 years of President Weah's good leadership."

According to chairman Morlu, the decision taken by the newly inducted partisans was not just in the interest of the party but the country.

"Today as you join us, you automatically enjoy the rights as any other partisan of the CDC. We will protect you as our own. If anyone touches you, they have touched the CDC's partisans. We remain committed to defending you to the fullest as long as you remain a partisan of the CDC," Morlu assured the party's newcomers.

Other new partisans also pledged their commitment to work with the party to ensure that the Pro-poor Agenda of President Weah can successfully transform the country.

