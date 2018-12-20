Liberia: Nimba Defeat Gbarpolu to Top Group "A"

Nimba Boys celebrate in their blue and red color jersey.

As Sinoe lose to defending champions Montserrado 1 - 0

The National County Meet Group "A" host has taken a lead in the ongoing National County Meet, after defeating Gbarpolu 2-0 in their second game since the league started a few days ago.

The game started in high spirit for both teams, making all efforts to hit the net in the first half, but the two teams put up strong defenses, leaving the first half to end 0-0.

The second half began also with high spirit, with both teams making several attempts to take the lead, but this could not materialize until the 70th minute when Nimba managed to score their first goal from striker Kulah Gonleyor.

The goal brought some zeal in Gbarpolu, whose players made several efforts to make a comeback but, unfortunately, with more pressure from the mountainous boys and from the spectators, Kulah Gonleyor was on target again. His 89th minute strike penetrated the Gbarpolu defense to hit the back of the net, putting Nimba ahead with 2-0. By the result, Nimba now has 4 points.

In the first match, defending champion Montserrado defeated Sinoe County 1-0 to put them in the second place with 3 points, followed by Gbarpolu with 3 points from the first game against Montserrado, while Sinoe trailed with 1 point obtained from their 2-2 against Nimba in the first game.

In kickball, the girls of Nimba defeated Gbarpolu 3-2, while Sinoe defeated Montserrado 4-0.

Nimba's last game brought more vim to their cheering squad as well as the county's steering committee headed by Adonis Menlor.

The remaining two matches have been classified as 'do or die' where the teams are expected to put up their best for victory in order to reach the quarter-final stage, which will be held in Monrovia.

Authors

Ishmael F. Menkor