Liberia: MCA-L, Lwsc Sign Us$18m Grant

The Millennium Challenge Account-Liberia (MCA-Liberia) has entered an US$18 million grant of Implementing Entity Agreement (IEA) with the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC).

The grant is intended to rehabilitate the Raw Water Pipeline project and to replace the damaged 36-inch diameter pipeline from the dam at the Mt. Coffee Hydro Power Plant to White Plains Water Treatment Plant in Louisiana, lower Montserrado County.

Mr. Monie R. Captan, chief executive officer of MCA-L, signed on behalf of his entity, while Duannah A. Kamara, managing director of the LWSC, also signed on behalf of the Government.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Mr. Captan said since the pipeline was destroyed during the civil war in the 1990s the LWSC has been pumping water from the St. Paul River by means of a river intake and pump station at the water treatment plant (WTP).

He said the US$18 million proposed pipeline is approximately 3.1 miles long and generally follows the original alignment of the pipeline with small deviations.

Kamara stated that the construction of the new pipeline will result in the consistent and quality water supply to the nearly one million residents of Monrovia.

The MCA-L chief executive officer noted that as the reliability and quality of water delivered by the system improves, it is to be expected that a greater percentage of the city and county's population will obtain their water from the public water system.

He said the Raw Water Pipeline is a subproject under the Energy project of the US$257 million grant to Liberia from the American Government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

He explained further that the objective will address several problems facing the energy in the country through four compact activities, including the Mt. Coffee rehabilitation activity, Mt. Coffee support activity, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) training center activity, and the energy sector reform.

These four activities, he said, are complementary and aim to connect more homes and businesses to reliable and affordable electricity to drive sustainable economic growth.

LWSC Managing Director Kamara expressed gratitude to the United States Government through the MCA-L for such an initiative which is intended to provide safe drinking water for Liberians.

He said the signing of the grant agreement will provide abundant water into the water treatment plant, which will help them serve the people in central Monrovia and its environs.

He believes that a 48-inch diameter pipeline will be constructed for water to reach the WTP via gravity flow, which will replace the need for river intake, reduce the cost for electricity associated with the use of a pump station, and eliminate salt-water intrusion at the WTP caused by river intake during the dry season that results in poor water quality.

Meanwhile, the ceremony was attended by Mr. Archibald Bernard, legal advisor to President George M. Weah, LWSC Board members and other dignitaries.

Authors

David A. Yates