Liberia: Doc Lawson Made Honorary Chairman of County Meet

National County Sports Meet chairman Doc Lawson relaxes on his Road Warrior bike after taking the kickoff at the opening match.

Doc Lawson, the ex U.S. soccer player, Olympian and a representative of The Last Well, was recently made the Honorary Sports Chairman of the Liberia National County Sports Meet by the Ministry of Youth & Sports.

As a result Mr. Lawson, president of DonamiSports, had the honor of kicking the opening ball for the start of the 2018/19 National County Sports Meet.

"I got to ride into the stadium and kick off the ceremonial ball," he said. "I was honored by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Liberia to serve as honorary sports chairman of the county meet."

Doc Lawson, attired in beautiful fashion arrived at the venue on his Road Warrior motorcycle and took a VIP parking space with his 'baby.'

The National County Sports Meet comprises teams from the country's 15 political sub-divisions, competing in various sports including track & field, football, kickball and basketball.

DonamiSports is involved in grassroots football development in slum communities across the country. Lawson has held grassroots soccer championship for U-10, U-12, and U-14 in the Cities Challenge Cup. He has also provided over 20,000 pieces of sporting materials and medals for the kids.

His role with The Last Well is to supervise the provision of safe drinking water in 15 minutes walking distance to Liberians who are challenged with safe drinking water in the leeward counties. As a result, The Last Well and partners are constructing wells, from which five counties are reported to have benefited so far.

The Last Well has also provided a water purification system to over 20,000 residents of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The target of The Last Well is to provide safe drinking water and the Gospel throughout the country by the year 2020 from coast to coast, border to border.

Authors

Omari Jackson