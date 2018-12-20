Namibia: Economy Shows Recovery - Schlettwein

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein has denied the depression state of the economy, rather calling it a prolonged recession, with signs of slow recovery emerging.

In a press statement on the state of the economy released yesterday, the minister said Namibia is a small and open economy. However, to date external factors and to a lesser extent domestic factors has caused the economy to slide into an undesired direction and debt increase, although there are positive signs of recovery.

Schlettwein praised the cost cutting measures government has implemented, saying they are expected to help public finance and lay a firm foundation for long term sustainable economic growth.

He added that these measures, as explained in the mid-term budget, have already achieved a reduction of the budget deficit from 8,1% to 4,5% over the last three years.

Schlettwein said the consolidation measures are well in line with recommendations from the International Monetary Fund and external rating agencies.

The minister, however, said it cannot also be denied that fiscal consolidation has also brought along some negatives to domestic economic activity, especially on those industries that are largely dependent on government spending.

"We are, however, confident and positive that we are in a better position now than in previous years, thanks to the consolidation programme," the minister said.

In the spirit of partnership, the minister called on the private sector and development partners to work collaboratively on this "inclusive development agenda".

"Let us together achieve better quality growth, better quality spending and better quality outcomes," Schlettwein said.