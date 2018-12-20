Namibia: Hai//Om Chief Wants Power Over Concession

HAI//OM chief David Khamuxab has amended the !Gobabub Association constitution so that he can have power to choose any investor he wants for the development of the concession awarded back in 2012.

Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda confirmed this development saying that the ministry was aware of the amendments but said they cannot be considered legal without the ministry's input.

"The association was set up by the ministry. If there are to be any amendments, it has to be made through the ministry and this was not done and we do not condone this," he said.

The concession was awarded to the community in 2012 by the tourism ministry as part of government's empowerment programme for the Hai//om but has not been developed due to consistent infighting between //Khamuxab and the !Gobabub Association's chairman, Albertus !Nowoseb. Although //Khamuxab was unreachable for comment, consultant Roger Collinson confirmed that he worked on the constitution amendments which he said had been handed over to the ministry last Friday.

He said the amendments were not illegal nor were they made entirely without ministerial input, "They only require that you involve them here and there which we have done," he said.

Sources accuse Collinson of driving his own interests by creating the document which will allow the chief to choose who he wants as investor in the concession.

"I worked on these amendments and made consultations also with the ministry. There is no secret. I really do not care about who gets it [the tender for the concession]. I have told the Hai//om community I can give them advice but it's up to them. I just want the best for them at the end of the day," said Collinson.

Asked whether the amendments will leave the chairman of the association powerless, Collinson said there will be an oversight committee that will ensure that the balance of power between the two is maintained.

Both //Khamuxab and !Nowoseb have fought over who should make decisions on the development of the concession, with !Nowoseb writing numerous letters of complaint to then Kunene governor, the late Angelika Muharukua and the constituency councillor at Outjo Johannes Antsino, among others.

!Nowoseb claimed in these letters that the chief only wants his relatives to be hired in positions of power in the concession and that he would also always thwart whatever decisions !Nowoseb makes.

Various meetings have been held to solve the infighting with a commission being appointed consisting of officials from the Office of the Vice President, tourism ministry officials, land reform officials and association committee members as well as the chief's representatives, among others.

However, the efforts were in vain with the chief appointing a consultant to change the constitution while !Nowoseb wrote another letter on 4 December 2018 to Antsino's office narrating his frustration on the lack of progress on the concession.

!Nowoseb also proposed that an agreement to address concerns about the operations of the association should be signed.

"There are factors contributing to the current conflict because one of those in the positions does not differentiate between the responsibility and powers of others and some investors are confusing people with wrong information to advance their own interests," he said.

Hai//om Traditional Authority senior councillor John Haneb said he is not aware of the amendments to the constitution but alleged that !Nowoseb was no longer the chairman of the association as he had resigned.

The Namibian has carried reports on government's efforts to restore land that was taken from the Hai//om when they were moved from Etosha. The government wants to purchase over 45 000 hectares to empower the San community through tourism and wildlife projects.

Seven farms were purchased since 2004 in the Outjo district, with two others in the Tsumeb and Guinas constituencies.

Some of the farms situated next to Etosha are Koppies, Mooiplaas, Nuchas, Werda and Seringkop.