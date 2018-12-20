Namibia: Drunken Airnam Crew Delays Flight

FOUR Air Namibia cabin crew members were suspended yesterday after they were drunk and delayed flights to Lagos, Luanda, Accra and Windhoek by up to seven hours.

The airline's spokesperson, Paul Nakawa, confirmed this yesterday, saying the four, who were part of the SW722 flight, spent a night in Johannesburg on Monday. The flight that was destined for Windhoek was delayed when a random test was conducted.

Nakawa said Air Namibia had to send a crew from Windhoek to operate the flight. The four, who cannot be identified at this stage, were flown to Windhoek as passengers.

Three were cabin crew members, and one was a first officer - who works in the cockpit with the pilot. Nakawa said three of the four crew members tested positive for alcohol while one refused to take the test.

"The four flight crew members were immediately removed from their flying duties as they were unfit for the work.

"This incident also had an impact on our Windhoek-Luanda route and Windhoek West Africa (Lagos and Accra) route, delaying flights by up to seven hours from Windhoek," said Nakawa.

He said upon arrival in Windhoek, those who tested positive for alcohol were given a day to respond as to why they should not be suspended because they had contravened the Air Namibia cabin crew manual regulations.

The manual, according to Nakawa, states that cabin crew members are not permitted to consume alcoholic beverages in any form for eight hours before their duty period, including standby and while commuting before on operating flight in the same duty period.

"Air Namibia is the national flag carrier that complies with all local and international regulations and does everything within its powers to ensure safe operations. Safety is at the heart of our operations. We do not condone such behaviour and hence the reason why the airline acted so swiftly to this unfortunate incident," said Nakawa.

According to Nakawa, training is in place for flight crew members so that they are up to scratch with their responsibilities at all times and line checks are done as well.

"Crew members are not only servants of tea and coffee, but they are also safety officers first, and that is why you will find that our safety record as an airline is impeccable. The decision taken by those staff members was their personal decision, and they have to take responsibilities of their actions," he said.

Nakawa apologised to passengers for all inconveniences caused while assuring passengers that it is safe to fly with the airline.

Namibia Cabin Crew Union's labour adviser, Reginald Kock, said the union supports the airline for suspending the four crew members.

However, he said other essential aspects need to be looked at, such as whether it was alcohol abuse or just having alcohol in the system.

"We need to hear from the members who were suspended and get back to the customers about what is being done to address this. We are in support of adhering to regulations concerning alcohol use on duty," he said.

Kock said a crew member who consumed alcohol before a flight in the past had been dismissed.