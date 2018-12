Tunis/Tunisia — A terrorist was shot dead on Wednesday night during a preventive operation by the Tunisian National Guard special unit on Mount Ouergha in Kef governorate, near the Tunisian-Algerian borders, said a security source in the region to TAP correspondent.

The eliminated terrorist is from the Chrichi neighbourhood in the Kef city. He was wanted by security and military forces, added the same source.

The raking operation is still on to hunt down the other members of the terrorist group.