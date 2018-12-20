19 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Implementation of Festive Season Communication Plan Still Ongoing

The Provincial Corporate Communication and Liaison members in Limpopo continues to support the provincial safer festive season operational plan through the implementation of a communication plan.

Members attached to the provincial media centre continue to make use of radio as a medium to reach out to communities. Constable Monatse Mamabolo conducted two live radio interviews with Zebediela local community radio and Radio Turf.

Zebediela FM conducted an interview from 11: 30 to 12:00 and Radio Turf at 15: 35 until 16:00.

The following safety tips were shared with the listeners:

-Avoid caring large amount of money;

-Do not leave valuable belongings in the trolley, while shopping;

-Hold your child's hand while walking in public space;

-Avoid stock theft, owners of livestock were urged to brand-mark their livestock according to the Animal Identification Act;

-Parents/guardians should always keep their car keys away from the children;

-Don't hitch hike and do not pick up strangers;

-No drinking in public as this is against bylaws;

-Withdrawal of assault common/ assault GBH cases at police station were addressed.

-Burglary residents,

-Parents were urged to engaged with their children on crime and the consequences thereof and

-Listeners were educated on how a criminal record has an impact on your life and employment.

