19 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Atteridgeville Police Arrest a Man, Dagga and Nyaope Seized Following a Tip-Off

A man in his forties has been arrested and drugs over R 6 000 have been seized in Atteridgeville west of Pretoria on Wednesday 19 December 2018.

Members attached to the Police Drugs team and Crime Intelligence Unit received a tip-off about a man suspected of selling drugs at his home in Mkhondo Street. The members followed up on the information which led the team to the identified house shortly after 11am.

During the arrest police recovered over two hundreds packets of Nyaope, Dagga and cash.

The man will appear before Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court soon to face a charge of dealing in drugs.

