20 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Isipingo Man Due in Court for Reporting False Case

On Tuesday, 18 December 2018 at 22:00, Isipingo police received a report of a carjacking which occurred at Mahes Road. The complainant alleged he was requested by a woman through an e-hailing app to transport her to Malaba Hills.

He stated that after dropping the woman off two unknown armed men appeared from nowhere and jumped inside the vehicle. He drove and stopped at Platt Drive where he managed to escape. A case of carjacking was registered at Isipingo SAPS.

After opening the case, the driver disappeared and returned with the vehicle stating that he found it where he had escaped. An intensive investigation was conducted by the police and it revealed that the driver lied under oath to cover up the fact that he had used up the fares he had collected.

The 22-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for defeating the ends of justice. He is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court today.

