20 December 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: High Visibility in John Taolo Gaetsewe

The John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster, led by Major General Johan Bean and Major General Joey Kers displayed high level of forces during a static road block held on N14 between Kuruman and Kagung village.

The focus of the static road block was to search for stolen vehicles, transportation of illegal properties, illegal possession of firearms and driving without driver's licenses including unroadworthy vehicles.

During the road block more than 300 vehicles were stopped and searched, more than 150 persons were physically searched and more than R4000 traffic fines were issued against motorists.

Other motorists appreciated the presence and high level of police visibility on our roads during the festive season

South Africa

