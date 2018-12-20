South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Arrested Two Suspects for Illegal Possession of Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition in Steenberg

press release

On Wednesday 2018-12-19 at about 6:35 members of the Anti-Gang Unit followed up information of firearms being kept for shooting at a shop in Steenberg.

Members immediately reacted on the information. Upon their arrival at the address they searched the shop and found one .38 Special Revolver with 28 rounds, one 9mm pistol, two parcels of dagga and 140 sachets of dagga.

The members arrested two suspects aged 18 and 24 on illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of drugs.

Both suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday 2018-12-21 on the mentioned charges