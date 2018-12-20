Malawi: Lightening Kills Four Family Members in Mchinji

Mchinji — Lighting has killed three people belonging to the same family during thunderstorm rains in Mchinji, Malawi News Agency has learnt.

The incident occurred on December 17, 2018, when the district experienced heavy rainfall associated with cloudburst.

Mchinji Police Spokesperson, Lubrino Kaitano told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday that at around six o'clock in the evening, a 34-year-old mother with her two daughters and a son were in the kitchen preparing food when they were hit by the lighting.

"The mother Clara Andrew Mbewe together with her two daughters; Judith and Enelesi Banda aged 8 and 4 respectively died on the spot while Evance the son aged 10 survived sustaining electric burns and was rushed to Mkanda Health Centre, where he is battling for life."

Mbewe with her daughters hailed from Lumbanga village in the Area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkanda.

In another incident lighting also struck a family at Kalumbu estate in T/A Mkanda killing a 41-year-old man commonly known as Kadzamira who was with his family.

Kaitano said: "According to the deceased's wife Lucia Mikisoni aged 36 of Chikhutu Village T/A Kabudula in Lilongwe, her husband was killed when the lightening hit her home at around 15:00 hours."