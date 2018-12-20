Tunisia: Call to Devise Arab Strategy for Empowerment of Women in Rural Areas (Néziha Laabidi)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Women, Family, Children and Elderly Neziha Laabidi called on Monday in Muscat (Sultanate of Oman) for devising an Arab strategy for the empowerment of women in rural areas.

Chairing the 16th Ordinary Session of the Organisation of Arab Women Executive Council, Laabidi presented the Tunisian strategy (2017-2020) aimed to ensure the equality of economic, social, cultural and political rights of rural women.

She also spoke about the forthcoming Arab meeting to be organised as part of "Tunisia Capital of Arab Women 2018-2019," at the Sorbonne University (France) to present a different image of Arab women.