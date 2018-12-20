Tunisia: Fifth Edition of International Human Rights Film Festival

Tunis/Tunisia — Under the sign "Karama Tunisia," (dignity) the 5th edition of the International Human Rights Film Festival kicked off Wednesday at the City of Culture.

Focusing on women's rights, the festival is organised as part of a partnership between the National Cinema and Image Centre (CNCI), the Oxfam Association, the Media Observatory in North Africa and the Middle East, the Arab Network for Human Rights Film, the Embassy of Spain to Tunisia, the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung and Tunis Event Associations.

On this occasion, Oxfam's campaigns director Mohamed Imed Zouari said that "the choice to focus on women's rights is part of the tribute paid by this edition to filmmakers Selma Baccar and late Kalthoum Bornaz, with the screening of their films "Al-Jaida" and "The other half of the sky."

Fifteen films are on the agenda of the four-day festival, in addition to debates, a symposia and round tables about the cinema and topics dealing with violence against women.

Screenings and post-debates are scheduled in the regions, namely in Sfax, Tataouine, and Bizerte.