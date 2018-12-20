Western Sahara: President Brahim Gali Receives Letter of Thanks From His Angolan Counterpart

Bir Lehlu (Liberated Territories) — The President of the Republic, Mr. Brahim Gali received a letter of thanks from his Angolan counterpart, Mr. João Lourenço in response to the congratulatory message sent by the Saharawi leader on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Angola.

Angolan President João Lourenço conveyed his thanks for the congratulations and the signs of brotherhood and solidarity.

Angola recognized the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) on March 11, 1976 and since then the two countries maintain excellent diplomatic relations at a high level. The Republic of Angola has also shown during these four decades its support and support for the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination. SPS