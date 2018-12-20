20 December 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: President Brahim Gali Receives Letter of Thanks From His Angolan Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

Bir Lehlu (Liberated Territories) — The President of the Republic, Mr. Brahim Gali received a letter of thanks from his Angolan counterpart, Mr. João Lourenço in response to the congratulatory message sent by the Saharawi leader on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Angola.

Angolan President João Lourenço conveyed his thanks for the congratulations and the signs of brotherhood and solidarity.

Angola recognized the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) on March 11, 1976 and since then the two countries maintain excellent diplomatic relations at a high level. The Republic of Angola has also shown during these four decades its support and support for the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination. SPS

Western Sahara

New Zealand - Friends of Sahrawi People Demonstrate Against Arrival of Shipment Carrying Sahrawi Phosphate

Friends of the Sahrawi people in New Zealand organized a demonstration to denounce the arrival of a shipment loaded with… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.