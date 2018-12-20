Western Sahara: New Zealand - Friends of Sahrawi People Demonstrate Against Arrival of Shipment Carrying Sahrawi Phosphate

Dunedin (New Zealand) — Friends of the Sahrawi people in New Zealand organized a demonstration to denounce the arrival of a shipment loaded with Sahrawi phosphate bound for the city of Dunedin in southern New Zealand, calling for stopping this "theft and crime".

The demonstrators gathered in front of the ship that arrived at the port earlier this week, and chanted slogans against the looting of Sahrawi wealth, brandishing placards on which sentences like "stop the flight" and "we took you in flagrante delicto" were written.

The ship "Triton Folk" came from the port of the occupied city of al-Ayoune, loaded with some 53,000 tonnes of phosphates, worth USD 7 million, illegally imported by Ravensdown Company.

The representative of the Frente POLISARIO in Australia, Mohamed Fadel Kamal, quoted by the agency, wrote to the company's executive director with a view to "stopping its involvement in the systematic plundering of the Sahrawi people's wealth."

In addition, a documentary film entitled "Les vents de la résistance" (The Winds of Resistance) by Canadian director Josh Cambelas projected last Wednesday in Dunedin. The movie recounts the resistance of the Sahrawi people and the involvement of a Canadian company in the looting of the Sahrawi phosphate, with the complicity of the Moroccan occupier,

Many friends of the Sahrawi people reaffirmed their willingness to "put more pressure on New Zealand companies to deter them from looting the Western Sahara's resources." SPS