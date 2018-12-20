Ethiopia: Deputy Premier Confers With Senior Sudanese Govt Officials

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen met with senior Sudanese government Officials including Prime Minister, First Vice President and Vice President on bilateral issues.

Sudanese Prime Minister Motazz Moussa, First Vice President Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir and Vice President Bakri Hassan Salah have expressed their readiness to sustain the ongoing Ethiopia's reform.

Demeke, who is in Sudan for a three-day official visit, has exchanged views on wide range of bilateral and regional mutual issues in the capital Khartoum today.

The leaders have discussed on ways of enhancing a multi-faced cooperation between Ethiopia and Sudan.

The two sides have also agreed to strengthen a long-existing bilateral cooperation and promoting to a higher echelon so as to make ideal in the region.

Similarly, Demeke on Wednesday conferred with Sudanese President Omar Hassen al-Bashir in Khartoum, on how to bump up the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, President Omer Al-Bashir reaffirmed his commitment to the ongoing sweeping reform in Ethiopia.