20 December 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Anarchic Workshop for Making and Modification of Hunting Shotguns, Discovered

Tunis/Tunisia — Two depots in the El Alia delegation in Bizerte governorate used as a workshop for the making and modification of shotguns were raided by the Bizerte Research and Investigation Unit in co-ordination with the Public Prosecution.

In an Interior Ministry press release Thursday, shotguns, quantities of buckshot, rifle powder, cartridges and capsules were seized.

A judicial investigation was initiated on the instruction of the public prosecutor and the two individuals were placed in police custody.

