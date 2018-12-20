Tunisia: Chawki Tabib Calls Businessmen Affiliated With Utica, to Declare Their Assets

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC) Chawki Tabib called Wednesday the businessmen affiliated to the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) to declare their assets, pointing out that so far a small number of businessmen have finalised this procedure.

Speaking at a meeting on the theme "data science, a way to boost economic development in Tunisia," organised at the UTICA, Tabib asserted that "our goal is not to identify the property of Tunisians, because we can do it through co-operation with the banking system, the tax services and the land administration, but what we are really targeting, through this law is to restore the confidence of Tunisians in their political, social and economic elite.

He estimated that this approach will bear fruit, especially for Tunisian investors and businessmen, since it will improve Tunisia's rating thanks to the restoration of the business climate and the introduction of greater transparency in the country. This process will encourage foreign investors to enter into co-operative relations with Tunisians.

Besides, the application of the asset declaration legislation will address illicit enrichment and conflict of interest in the public sector, in other words it will be used to counter the parallel trade that threatens the Tunisian economy, Tabib pointed out.

"We face in our war against corruption a whole system of lobbying with capacities greater than those of the State, because these lobbies have important financial means, networks of interests and logistic capacities... ," he specified.

Data Science, which combines the available databases to the applications of artificial intelligence, "can help reinforce the State resources, unveil the sectors most affected by corruption and identify the people who are involved. These applications are able to reveal failures in our systems and provide the opportunity for decision-makers to take the appropriate measures to address them," Tabib pointed out.

Accordingly, he voiced the authority's willingness to collaborate with the start-up MajestEYE to make the most of new technologies in the war against corruption.

Created a year ago, the Tunisian start-up MajestEYE brings together a set of functional and technical competences specialised in the development of data science. Its goal is to become the privileged partner in the transition to a digital, data-driven business model.