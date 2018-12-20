Eritrea: Activities By Eritrean Nationals Abroad

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the Scandinavian countries and Austria have conducted various activities aimed at increasing participation in the national development drives.

According to report, the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries organized a discussion forum focusing the progress of the peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia as well as the lifting of sanctions that was illegally imposed on Eritrea. The discussion forum was attended by representatives of Eritrean communities in the Scandinavian countries, officials from the Foreign Ministry of Sweden, members of African embassies in Sweden, as well as Eritrean friends and journalists.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Yonas Manna, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, said that the new era of peace and cooperation in the region is the result of the perseverance and commitment of the people and Government of Eritrea, Mr. Yonas said that the peace and cooperation agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia will have significant contribution in the stability and development in the Horn of Africa.

Likewise, the Eritrean community in Austria participated at the International Bazaar Vienna organized on 16 December portraying Eritrea's tourism resources, historical heritages and traditional food as well as traditions of the Eritrean ethnic groups.

The International Bazaar that in which over 70 countries was visited by about 20 thousand visitors.