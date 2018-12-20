Tunisia: Towards Launching 5G Licenses in 2021 (Anouar Maarouf)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Licenses of the new 5G technology will probably be launched in 2021, with the possibility to stagger their payment so as to allow the operators to exploit this technology and make it available to citizens," Minster of Technologies, Communication and Digital economy Anouar Maarouf said on Thursday in Tunis.

Speaking at the opening of the 2nd workshop on 5G and Innovation, organised by the National Agency of Frequencies (ANF), the minister estimated that this new technology will create a great revolution in Tunisia and will be the main vector for ensuring high-speed internet of up to 10Gb per second, in addition to other technological uses.

At the global level and according to estimations, the 5G can provide €11,300 billion to the global economy in 2035, he pointed out.

"To this end, we should get well prepared for this new phase, notably at the level of frequencies without which the 5G will not exist. There is a propitious ground for innovation and investment in Tunisia, notably after the promulgation of the Startup Act, especially as startupers are in need of an efficient and modern network to develop their innovative solutions," he indicated.

Taking the floor, ANF Director General Taoufik Rojbi said that the path to 5G technologies is a major challenge that can be met through the involvement of all stakeholders. The positive thing is that payment of these licenses can be staggered which will reduce the operators' expenses.

For her part, Lecturer at the Bizerte Science University and research member at the Sup'Com Soumaya Hammouda said that "we must start by identifiying the real technological needs before introducing the 5G or other technological novelties such as the Internet of Things, drones or connected vehicles."

"We should at first identify the needs in capacity and the energy consumption challenges for the operators. Technologies will then be available and operators can buy them from the manufacturers," she said.