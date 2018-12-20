Eritrea: Meeting On Empowering Women

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women Central Committee conducted two-day meeting from 17 to 18 December to discuss of the programs designed to develop socio-economic capacity of women and their participation in political activities.

Indicating the significance of increased awareness and organizational capacity of women at the time of peace prevailing in the region, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the NUEW, said that due attention will be given in 2019 for empowering women in all sectors.

At the meeting in which heads of regional unions from inside the country and abroad took part, report on the activities of 2018 were presented. According to the reports major activities have been implemented including increasing the participation of women in education, encouraging pregnant women to deliver in health facilities, financial and material support to disadvantaged women and families of martyrs among others.

The meeting also adopted program for 2019.