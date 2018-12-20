Tunisia: Ftdes Calls for Adopting Concrete Measures Reflecting State's Opposition to Massive Repatriation Operations

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) called for reviewing bilateral conventions with the European states undertaking massive repatriation operations.

The FTDES pointed out on Thursday in a press release, the need to stop all forms of co-operation and collaboration with the Italian authorities as regards massive repatriation taking place every week without any respect to international conventions, including the UN Convention of 1951 and its 1967 regulation protocol as well as Article 33 which stipulates the need to respect predetermined conditions to carry out the repatriation operation.

The Forum further called for unveiling all the statistics related to massive repatriation operations of Tunisian illegal migrants since 2011, conducted under the supervision of several European states (Italy, France, Germany, etc.), expressing the forum's keenness to co-operate with the State institutions to immediately put an end to repatriation operations and follow up the repatriates' situation.

The FTDES had lodged a complaint together with its partners to the European Court of Human Rights against Italy following the forced repatriation operations of Tunisian illegal migrants based on Articles 3,4,13 and 14 of the European Convention of Human Rights, the same source recalled.