20 December 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Support to Disabled Citizens

Mendefera — The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in Adi Keih sub zone extended material support to 10 disabled citizens in Tekondae and Adi-Kanta administrative areas.

According to Mr. Gebriel Kahsai the disadvantaged citizens were identified by the administrative areas and were provided each with 10 thousand Nakfa worth livestock.

The beneficiaries on their part thanking the Government for the support they have been provided expressed readiness to work hard for improving their livelihood.

