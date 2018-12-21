Africa: Morgan Heritage Coming to Nairobi for 'Banned' Wasafi Concert

Morgan Heritage are expected to share the stage with Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz with whom they collaborated in the song 'Hallelujah'.

Jamaican Grammy Award winning group Morgan Heritage will headline Diamond Platnumz's Wasafi Festival concert at Uhuru Gardens on New year's eve.

This despite a ban imposed on the concert by Tanzanian music regulatory board (Basata) on the singer not to stage any show in and outside his country.

However, Wasafi leadership, through one of its manager Babu Tale, have confirmed that the concert in Kenya will go on as schedule despite the ban.

'HALLELUJAH'

With that, Morgan Heritage are expected to share the stage with Diamond with whom they collaborated in the song Hallelujah.

The song became a major hit but was subsequently banned by Tanzanian music regulatory board for being indecent.

This will be the first time Diamond and Morgan Heritage will be performing their collabo on Kenyan soil.

KENYAN ARTISTES

Speaking about their upcoming performance by Morgan Heritage, the organizers, The Great Republic said, "We are thrilled to be the first event company in Kenya to do an event of such magnitude."

"We are bringing the three biggest genres of music among the youth on one platform. Fans of reggae, bongo and Kenyan music will get everything at the Wasafi Festival."

Morgan Heritage will also share the stage with Kenya's Naiboi, Band Beca, Nadia Mukami alongside Wasafi Crew Harmonize, Rayvanny, Queen Darlen, Mbosso and Lavalava among others top acts.