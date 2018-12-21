20 December 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Africa: Morgan Heritage Coming to Nairobi for 'Banned' Wasafi Concert

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Morgan Heritage are expected to share the stage with Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz with whom they collaborated in the song 'Hallelujah'.

Jamaican Grammy Award winning group Morgan Heritage will headline Diamond Platnumz's Wasafi Festival concert at Uhuru Gardens on New year's eve.

This despite a ban imposed on the concert by Tanzanian music regulatory board (Basata) on the singer not to stage any show in and outside his country.

However, Wasafi leadership, through one of its manager Babu Tale, have confirmed that the concert in Kenya will go on as schedule despite the ban.

'HALLELUJAH'

With that, Morgan Heritage are expected to share the stage with Diamond with whom they collaborated in the song Hallelujah.

The song became a major hit but was subsequently banned by Tanzanian music regulatory board for being indecent.

This will be the first time Diamond and Morgan Heritage will be performing their collabo on Kenyan soil.

KENYAN ARTISTES

Speaking about their upcoming performance by Morgan Heritage, the organizers, The Great Republic said, "We are thrilled to be the first event company in Kenya to do an event of such magnitude."

"We are bringing the three biggest genres of music among the youth on one platform. Fans of reggae, bongo and Kenyan music will get everything at the Wasafi Festival."

Morgan Heritage will also share the stage with Kenya's Naiboi, Band Beca, Nadia Mukami alongside Wasafi Crew Harmonize, Rayvanny, Queen Darlen, Mbosso and Lavalava among others top acts.

Kenya

Kenyatta's Visit to Tanzania Put On Hold As EAC Summit Cancelled

Unconfirmed media reports however indicate that the summit's cancellation might have been caused by the frosty… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.