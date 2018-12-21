Tanzania: Load Control Act to Start 'Biting' Jan 1

EFFECTIVE January 1st next year, the government will start enforcing the Vehicle Load Control Act in a fresh bid to control transporters who overload their vehicles.

The move will also help to control the quality and standard of roads that are being constructed, so that they last longer, the Minister of Works, Transport and Communications, Engineer Isack Kamwelwe, said yesterday.

He was speaking shortly before President John Magufuli laid a foundation stone for the expansion of a 19.2 kilometres section of the Morogoro Road from Kimara- Kibaha to eight lanes.

The law's implementation, he said, would see defiant transporters facing heavy penalties. "This is serious and I personally will ensure that the law is enforced. I was sworn-in to ensure that all laws under the ministry are observed," he said.

According to him, trucks operating in Tanzania are allowed a gross weight of 56tonnes against 54tonnes in Kenya and 51 tonnes in South Africa.

Under the law in question, overload charges stand at to 15,000 US dollars (35m/-) or a three-year jail term, contrary to the present situation, and the offence carries a 2,000 US dollars' fine.

Speaking on the eight lane project, the minister said it was set to ease congestion for vehicles entering Dar es Salaam and those heading to upcountry regions.

"It will facilitate economic activities for the greater interest of the country," he noted, adding that the project was constructed through domestic revenues.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Eng Patrick Mfugale, said so far, a total of 21.1b/- had been paid to a contractor, Estim Construction Ltd, as advance payment, and 86m/- was paid to a consultant engineer.

"Upon completion, the two lanes at the centre will be used by upcountry buses while three lanes on both sides will be used by private cars and cargo trucks," he said. The project will have a total of 36 big and small bridges.