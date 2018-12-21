East Africa: Uhuru's Visit to Tanzania Put On Hold As Regional Summit Is Cancelled

Unconfirmed media reports however indicate that the summit's cancellation might have been caused by the frosty relationship among regional member states.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's visit to Tanzania to meet President John Pombe Magufuli has been cancelled once again at the 11th hour.

President Kenyatta was scheduled to jet of to Arusha, Tanzania for the East African Community (EAC) Heads of state meeting that had been slated for next week Thursday December 27.

However, the meeting, which would brought together President Kenyatta, his host and other regional head of states has been cancelled for the second time barely a week to the D-Day.

SUMMIT CANCELLATION

News of the cancellation were confirmed by EAC Deputy Secretary General (Production and Social Sectors) Christophe Bazivamo.

"It's now official. The summit will not take place on December 27," Bazivamo told Tanzanian publication, The Citizen.

However, Bazivamo fell short of giving further details on the cause of the summit's cancellation second time, even after Burundi, which caused the first adjournment of November 30, confirmed it would attend.

"The presidents have been consulting and keep on consulting over this," Bazivamo added.

DIPLOMATIC TENSION

Unconfirmed media reports however indicate that the summit's cancellation might have been caused by the frosty relationship among member states, particularly between Kenya and Tanzania.

Rwanda and Burundi have also in the past one year had a poor diplomatic relationship over trade sabotage accusations and security breaches.

Rwanda and Uganda have also equally suffered similar tensions.