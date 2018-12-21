Zimbabwe: Urban Farmers Warned Against Flouting By-Laws

Mutare City Council has expressed concern over the growing number of urban agricultural activities that contravene the city's by-laws and warned farmers against growing crops in waterways as the practice has adverse effects on the environment and ecosystem.

Mutare City Council issued the warning as most urban farmers have already started serious preparations for the 2018-19 farming season.

Most farmers in suburbs around Mutare have commenced land preparations and are planting maize following the recent rains.

In a statement, Mutare spokesperson Mr Spren Mutiwi urged all those engaged in urban farming to ensure their activities were carried out far away from roads and waterways.

"Council has noted with concern the increased number of agricultural activities that contravene the city's by-laws.

"All those who are engaged in urban agriculture and are not complying with the city by-laws should ensure that they do their cultivation 10 metres away from the road servitude and 30 metres away from the river bank," read part of the statement.

Mr Mutiwi also warned de-regularised and non-compliant farmers of the risk of prosecution and losing their crops if they violated the by-laws.

"All those who are de-regularised and are not complying with the city's by-laws will either risk prosecution or their crops will be destroyed.

"Residents and stakeholders please take note of the urban agriculture requirements to avoid unnecessary losses," he said.