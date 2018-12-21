Zimbabwe: Australian Man in Fraud Storm

An Australian man has been arrested on allegations of fraudulently acquiring Zimbabwean national identity documents and a passport to secure his stay in the country.

Aaron William Young (45) was arrested at his house in Harare last week by officers from the Department of Immigration and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) following a tip-off.

In a statement yesterday, the Department of Immigration's public relations officer Mrs Canisia Magaya confirmed the arrest.

"Following a raid at his house, Aaron William Young was ordered to surrender all his identity particulars upon his apprehension. It was discovered that he possessed a fake Zimbabwe national identity card.

"Investigations with the issuing authority led to the unearthing of information that he had acquired the identity card fraudulently. Young applied for a Zimbabwean passport which he was issued, using the fraudulently acquired document," she said.

Mrs Magaya said Young acquired a residence permit in 2010 after he married a Zimbabwean woman, but they divorced in May 2011 before attainment of citizenship.

"Records with the Department of Immigration show that he was an illegal immigrant in Zimbabwe from July 2015 which necessitated the criminal action on the part of Young. During this period, he also engaged in gainful employment unlawfully.

"He is being charged with fraud under the Criminal Codification and Reform Act and possession of documents one is not entitled to under the Immigration Act," she said.

He will appear before a Harare Magistrate today.

The development comes after the Department of Immigration intensified its ongoing operation following an increase in the number of immigrants who are flouting the country's immigration laws.

Since last month, the Immigration Department has arrested several immigrants who are set to appear in court while others have since been deported.

The Department said those who were intercepted were found using various tactics to circumvent due processes.

These included identity theft, tendering fraudulent documents to acquire visas and work permits, as well as entering the country illegally.