Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 16yrs for Rape, Theft

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced 20 years in prison for rape and theft of property.

Reginald Baisai will however, serve 16 years after Harare magistrate Ms Gloria Takundwa conditionally suspended four years.

Ms Takundwa said the State had managed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Baisai was guilty of the offence.

"Though the accused (Baisai) had pleaded not guilty to both charges, it has been proven that he did commit the crimes.

"The complainant made a prompt report which enhanced the credibility of her story. She also told her grandmother who escorted her to report the matter at Mabvuku Police Station.

"There is also no record of a previous relationship between the accused and the complainant, therefore we cannot say that the complainant was trying to spite the accused. The accused has therefore been found guilty," she said.